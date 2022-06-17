WAIMEA, Hawaii (KHON2) — A portion of Menehune Road and the Waimea Swinging Bridge will be closed in order to install a rockfall barrier above Menehune Road.

Work will continue June 27 to August 12, from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Local traffic may pass through the area from noon to 12:30 p.m.

The Department of Land and Natural Resources’ alternate emergency access route from Waimea Canyon Drive will only be open to residents and first responders with 4-wheel drive usage.