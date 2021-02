HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 2-alarm structural fire that broke out at Moose Mcgillycuddys has forced road closures from Kalakaua to Kuhio.

It happened at 7:08 p.m on Lewers Street., according to the Honolulu Fire Department.

Firefighters arrived on scene at 7:13 p.m. and the fire was extinguished by 7:45 p.m.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

Honolulu EMS says no one was injured.

An investigation is ongoing. No further details are available at this time.