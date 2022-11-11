HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City is alerting the public of a closure to take place on Kapa‘a Quarry Road to be closed due to movie filming.

On Sunday, Nov. 13 the following closures will happen:

6 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. – Kapa‘a Quarry Road will be closed from Kalaniana‘ole Highway up to the Kapa‘a Transfer Station.

No access to Le Jardin Academy or through traffic will be allowed.

12:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. – The middle section of Kapa‘a Quarry Road will be closed between the Le Jardin Academy and the Kapa‘a Transfer Station.

Motorists are asked to access Le Jardin from Kalaniana‘ole Highway and the transfer station from the Kalāheo High School side during this time.

Le Jardin and the transfer station will be accessible but no through traffic will be allowed.

3 p.m. – 8 p.m . – After 3 p.m. intermittent traffic control will be conducted in the area near the Kapa‘a Transfer Station.

Motorists in this area will be asked to hold for a short time.

“One additional day is needed to complete the stunt sequence being filmed due to mechanical difficulties with one of the specialty vehicles,” said Honolulu Film Commissioner Walea Constantinau.