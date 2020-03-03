Portions of Hawaii Island and Maui remain under flood advisories

HONOLULU (KHON2) —

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a flood advisory for the island of Hawaii in Hawaii County until 130 AM HST.

At 1023 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over the East Big Island from Laupahoehoe to Hilo to Volcano.

Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.

Expect elevated water levels in local streams and water ponding on roadways.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to: Hilo, Hawaiian Acres, Glenwood, Pepeekeo, Keaau, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Volcano, Orchidland Estates, Hawaiian Paradise Park, Pahoa, Honomu and Mountain View.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a flood advisory for the island of Maui in Maui County until 1245 AM HST.

At 941 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain in East Maui along the Hana Highway between Hana and Kaupo.

Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour for several hours. Minor flooding was reported with water flowing over the Hana Highway near Hana town around 7:30 PM HST. * Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to: Kipahulu, Kaupo, Nahiku and Hana.

Trade wind speeds will decrease through Wednesday as the high pressure system far north to northeast of the state slowly weakens.

An upper level low just north of the islands will continue to weaken and drift northward away from the state.

Overnight shower activity will trend lower on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Trade winds will increase once again on Thursday, becoming breezy to locally windy on Friday and Saturday as another strong high pressure system builds in far north of the island chain.