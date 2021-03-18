Portions of H-1 freeway to close overnight on Saturday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A multiple-lane closure on a portion of the H-1 freeway is scheduled for Saturday, March 20.

Hawaiian Electric crews will complete the installation of two new steel poles and transfer overhead power lines that cross H-1 freeway in Pearl City between 10 p.m. on Saturday through 4:20 a.m. on Sunday.

Both westbound and eastbound lanes are expected to be affected.

Motorists are encouraged to find alternate routes while the work is being completed or expect delays if traveling on the H-1 or Kamehameha Highway westbound.

For the safety of crews and motorists, HECO says four right westbound lanes and three right eastbound lanes of H-1 will be closed near the Sears Distribution Center and Waiau Power Plant while the work is being completed.

Crews will transfer equipment and overhead lines to the new steel poles. When the lines are

transferred, traffic will be stopped for a few minutes in both directions of H-1.

Traffic signs and cones will mark the work zones. Special duty police officers will be onsite to

direct traffic. Motorists should exercise caution when approaching and passing the area.