Portions of Ala Kinoiki on Kauai will be closed for road work

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Public Works announced that portions of Ala Kinoiki will be closed from July 6 to July 17 for road work from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekdays.

The first phase of the project will be along Ala Kinoiki from Aina Place to Waila‘au Road from July 6 to July 10.

The second phase will be along Ala Kinoiki from Waila‘au Road to Maluhia Road from July 13 to July 17.

Only local residents will be allowed on Ala Kinoiki during these closures.

Anyone with questions may contact Maui Kupono Builders at 808-369-1800 or the County of Kauai Roads Division at 241-4847.

