Portion of Pi’ilani Hwy closed due to brush fire

Local News
MAUI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Maui police and firefighters are currently responding to a brush fire in the Kahukinui area.

Pi’ilani Highway at Mile Marker 24 and Pi’ilani Highway at Mile Marker 27.5 are closed.

At about 2:03 a.m. Homestead is being evacuated, due to the fire.

