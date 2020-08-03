MAUI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Maui police and firefighters are currently responding to a brush fire in the Kahukinui area.
Pi’ilani Highway at Mile Marker 24 and Pi’ilani Highway at Mile Marker 27.5 are closed.
At about 2:03 a.m. Homestead is being evacuated, due to the fire.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Thousands remain evacuated from Southern California wildfire
- Portion of Pi’ilani Hwy closed due to brush fire
- Fauci tells WGN News he is ‘cautiously optimistic’ vaccine will be effective, available early 2021
- Newsfeed Now: Tracking Isaias; Stimulus negotiations continue
- Titans appear to be happy with Logan Woodside as their backup quarterback