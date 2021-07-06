Portion of Pearl Harbor Bike Path temporarily closed for repairs

PEARL CITY, Hawaii (KHON2) — A portion of the Pearl Harbor Bike Path closes temporarily for repairs and maintenance to the Waiawa Stream Bridge on Tuesday, July 6.

Repairs are expected to last until the end of July.

The closure is between Waipi’o Point Access Road and Lehua Avenue.



For updates on the maintenance, call DFM at (808) 768-9780. For other questions and comments about the Pearl Harbor Bike Path, call the Department of Transportation Services’ bicycle coordinator, Chris Sayers, at (808) 768-8335.