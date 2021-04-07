Portion of Likelike Hwy. closed for hours after pig hunter discovers skull

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Part of the Likelike Highway was shut down for hours on Wednesday, April 7, after a disturbing discovery.

A pig hunter told KHON he called police after discovering a skull.

Police closed the right eastbound lane, just outside the tunnel to the Burmeister Overpass, as they investigated the scene.

An archaeologist on site could not determine if the skull was ancient.

The lane was reopened at approximately 4:30 p.m.

