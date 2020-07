HONOLULU (KHON2) — A warning for drivers!

Part of Kapiolani Boulevard will be closed in both directions Monday, July 6 and Tuesday, July 7.

This is between Mahiai Street and Kaimuki Avenue.

Crews will be doing paving repairs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. during this time.

The ramp to the eastbound H1 Freeway and the H1 westbound offramp will be closed on Kapiolani.

Drivers are advised to plan alternate routes.