Portion of Kamehameha Hwy onto H3 eastbound closed due to fatal crash

HONOLULU (KHON2) — All lanes on Kamehameha Hwy onto H-3 East remain closed due to a motor vehicle accident that left one man dead.

EMS officials say the man is estimated to be in his 50’s.

A police investigation is underway.

