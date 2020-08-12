Portion of Kamehameha Hwy onto H3 eastbound closed due to fatal crash

HONOLULU (KHON2) — All lanes on Kamehameha Hwy onto H-3 East remain closed due to a motor vehicle accident that left one man dead.
EMS officials say the man is estimated to be in his 50’s.
A police investigation is underway.
