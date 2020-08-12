Portion of Kamehameha Hwy onto H3 eastbound closed due to fatal crash

HONOLULU (KHON2) — All lanes on Kamehameha Hwy onto H-3 East remain closed due to a motor vehicle accident that left one man dead.

EMS officials say the man is estimated to be in his 50’s.

A police investigation is underway.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

HONOLULU (KHON2) — All lanes on Kamehameha Hwy onto H-3 East are closed due to a motor vehicle accident. Use alternative routes.

A police investigation is underway.

Latest Stories on KHON2