Portion of Kalanianaole Hwy shut down due to fatal pedestrian crash

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police have shut down two westbound lanes of Kalanianaole Hwy. near Ainakoa Ave. due to a fatal pedestrian crash.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

According to EMS, a pedestrian in her 50’s has died after being struck by a vehicle on Kalanianaole Hwy. near Ainakoa Ave.

The incident occurred at around 5 a.m. Friday, Oct.30.

Drive with caution in the area and expect delays.

A police investigation is underway.

No additional details are available at this time.

Latest Stories on KHON2