Portion of Kalanianaole Hwy shut down due to fatal pedestrian crash

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police have shut down two westbound lanes of Kalanianaole Hwy. near Ainakoa Ave. due to a fatal pedestrian crash.
According to EMS, a pedestrian in her 50’s has died after being struck by a vehicle on Kalanianaole Hwy. near Ainakoa Ave.
The incident occurred at around 5 a.m. Friday, Oct.30.
Drive with caution in the area and expect delays.
A police investigation is underway.
No additional details are available at this time.
