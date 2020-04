Due to damage from the March 2020 flood, a portion of Kahili Rock Quarry Road is closed until further notice for repairs.

The Department of Public Works is announcing that a portion of Kahili Quarry Road in Kilauea is closed until further notice.

The scope of the work for the future, federally-funded project will involve environmental review, design, and construction to repair a culvert damaged by the March 2020 flood.

This road closure does not affect homes in the area, and is located on Kahili Quarry road approximately one mile from Kīlauea Road.