Portion of Iroquois Road closed due to brush fire

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

EWA BEACH, Hawaii (KHON2) — Honolulu firefighters are responding to a brush fire in the Ewa Beach area.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Iroquois Rd. between Keanui Dr. to West Loch Dr. is closed.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories