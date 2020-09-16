Portion of Iroquois Road closed due to brush fire

EWA BEACH, Hawaii (KHON2) — Honolulu firefighters are responding to a brush fire in the Ewa Beach area.
Iroquois Rd. between Keanui Dr. to West Loch Dr. is closed.
