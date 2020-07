Maui firefighters are currently responding to a brush fire in Haliimaile. This is on the makai side of Haliimaile Road, near the gun range and Haleakala Highway.

According to MPD, Hali’imaile Road is now closed from the Haili’imaile General Store to Haleakala Highway.

The fire broke out at around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

According to the Maui Fire Department, the fire is roughly 30 percent contained.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

No residences are threatened at this time.