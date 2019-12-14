Portion of Farrington Highway closed for emergency repaving

HONOLULU (KHON2) –A Board of Water Supply contractor has closed the far-right westbound lane of Farrington Highway for emergency repaving on Friday, December 13.

According to officials, this is fronting the Hele gas station by Waianae Mall.

BWS said that the emergency repaving is being done road restoration work impacted by a water main break has been compromised.

The repaving is expected to continue through the evening.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution, expect delays and to consider using alternate routes where possible.