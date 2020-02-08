Portion of Alii Drive reduced to one lane 24 hours a day as sinkhole repairs progress

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Repairs are in progress to Alii Drive, which fronts Coconut Grove Marketplace.

This was due to a sinkhole that developed in late December 2019.

According to the Department of Public Works, the repairs initially would reduce traffic to one lane of alternating travel between Hualalai and Walua Roads from 7 a.m. to sunset, Monday through Friday.

However, due to construction conditions encountered during the repairs, starting Tuesday, February 11, 2020, the road will be reduced to one lane of alternating travel 24 hours a day for the duration of the project.

It’s possible that Alii Drive may be completely closed within the work zone if the road becomes unstable during excavation work. Road crews may also work on Saturdays to ensure the repairs are completed as expeditiously as possible.

Repairs to the sinkhole include repairing road damage caused by erosion, as well as stabilizing the area surrounding the sinkhole to prevent future erosion. The makai shoulder of the road, which has been closed to pedestrians since the sinkhole appeared in late December, will remain closed while repairs are performed.

Motorists are advised to be aware of traffic delays and to drive with caution in the work zone. Signs will be posted on Alii Drive advising motorists of the roadwork and traffic signals will be installed on Alii Drive at either end of Coconut Grove Marketplace to facilitate traffic flow.

For questions or concerns, call the Engineering Division at 961-8423.