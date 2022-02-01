Popular Wordle game is now in ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi

HONOLULU (KHON2) — February kicks off Mahina ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi (month of the Hawaiian language) and University of Hawai’i Maui College Assistant Professor of Music Keola Donaghy has just released a Hawaiian language version of the very popular online game Wordle.

This Hawaiian spin-off is called “Hulihua” and can be found by clicking here.

You can pull it up through any internet browser meaning users do not have to download a program to play the fun word game.

If you are new to the game of Worlde, then here are the rules, one new word is provided to players every day.

Players try to identify the five-letter word and receive hints from the game that help them solve it.

You only have six tries to guess the correct world of the day.

Wordle was first released in October of 2021, and it instantly went viral.

According to UH, Hulihua was created using open-source code initially released by Hannah Park and later modified by Aidan Pine, a linguist and software developer from British Columbia.

The university said Park’s modifications empowered language activists such as Donaghy to create localized versions of Wordle.

In 2012, February was declared to be Mahina ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi to celebrate and encourage the use of the Hawaiian language.