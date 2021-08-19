Popular triathlon, IRONMAN, rescheduled to February 2022

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Popular triathlon, IRONMAN, has been rescheduled to February of 2022 after event organizers expressed concern over holding the race amid an alarming rise in COVID-19 cases.

The athletic event, which consists of a 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile bicycle ride and a 26.22-mile run, was originally canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Officials anticipated holding the triathlon in October of 2021, but a third COVID-19 surge has led to strong reconsideration.

“The resurgence of the virus and new Delta strain has had significant impact on the island community of Hawaii. Combined with substantial border closures and travel restrictions for qualified athletes, there is not a viable pathway in October to host the IRONMAN World Championship,” said Andrew Messick, President & Chief Executive Officer for The IRONMAN Group. “After extensive consultation with governmental and community leaders in Hawaii, we believe that the best course of action is to delay the event until February of 2022.”

Organizers say they are looking to host two editions of the IRONMAN World Championship, one in February and another in October of 2021.

“Our local community, athletes, partners, volunteers and all other members of our ohana, who represent our Hawaiian roots and history, feel pride and confidence in this difficult decision. We will work towards welcoming our athletes back to the Island of Hawaii in February with the racing experience for which the IRONMAN World Championship is famous,” said Diana Bertsch, Senior Vice President, World Championship Events for The IRONMAN Group.

IRONMAN Athletes who are registered for the 2021 edition of the IRONMAN World Championship triathlon will be contacted directly.

Meanwhile, the IRONMAN Foundation continues to work with local nonprofit initiative, Kahiau Together, to help Hawaii residents experiencing food insecurities amid the pandemic.

Those in need of support can attend the following events:



Wednesday, Sept. 1 – Kamehameha Park

A Meal Fit for a Queen – Celebrating the birth month of Queen Lili`uokalani



Monday, Oct. 4 – Kona International Marketplace

Heroes of Hawai`i



Monday, Nov. 22 – Kona International Marketplace

Thanksgiving Bundles



Monday, Dec. 20 – Kona International Marketplace

Christmas Bundles

Additional information on the Kahiau Together initiative can be found here.