HONOLULU (KHON2) — ‘Iolani Palace’s tour, Hawaii’s Royal Connection to Japan, will be offered in the Japanese language on Wednesdays.

The addition was made due to the popularity of the tour.

“We are proud to now be offering this unique specialty tour in Japanese, allowing us to accommodate the many Japanese visitors to ʻIolani Palace,” said Paula Akana, executive director of the Friends of ‘Iolani Palace. “We are constantly working to expand our services to improve the way we share the history and legacy of ‘Iolani Palace with the world.”

The docent-led tour tells the story of the Hawaiian Kingdom’s relationship with Japan as well as the journey that King Kalākaua took to the nation in1881. It also allows access to restricted areas for up-close experiences with objects and documents. Guests on the Japanese language tour also receive a special souvenir keepsake.

The tour is available on Wednesdays at 1:15 p.m. Requests for the tour in Japanese must be made at least 72 hours in advance by emailing reservations@iolanipalace.org or by calling (808) 522-0832. The tour costs $77.95 for adults and $51.95 for children ages five through 12.