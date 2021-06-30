Popular spots temporarily close at Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park as pavement work continues

File – A dimly lit lava tube at Nāhuku with aerial roots hanging from the ceiling in Hawaii County, Hawaii, Feb. 20, 2021. (NPS photo/ J. Wei)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Several popular spots, parking lots and trails will temporarily close in the weeks ahead as pavement work continues in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.

Closures include Nāhuku (Thurston Lava Tube), Haʻakulamanu (Sulfur Banks) and the Kīlauea Overlook.

Visitors and tour operators can check the schedule here to plan ahead for these closures. However, they should keep in mind that recent rains could force last-minute changes.

Upcoming closures include Crater Rim Trail between Uēkahuna and Kilauea Military Camp, Devastation Trail, Escape Road, Hilina Pali Road and Kulanaokuaiki Campground.

The entire project is expected to be complete in October.