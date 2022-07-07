HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City announced that the public will not be able to access the popular Koko Crater Tramway during a brief closure.

Repaving will be done to Koko Head Park Road.

The City said the repaving will not impact the public parking lot. However, workers will need to use the road at the access to the base of the tram which will require the closure of the trailhead.

“The more the repaving crew can focus on their work, without disruption from wayward hikers, the quicker we can reopen the tramway,” said Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation Director Laura H. Thielen. “So please help spread the word about avoiding the trail for these three days.”

Work is slated for Tuesday, July 12 through Friday, July 15 — weather permitting.

According to the City, parking lots at Wailupe Beach Park and Maunalua Bay Beach Park will also be temporarily closed.

Repaving will be done at Wailupe on Thursday, July 14 and work at Maunalua Bay Beach Park is scheduled for Friday, July 15