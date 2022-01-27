Popular Japanese discount store Daiso opens third location in Hawaii

Daiso opened its third location at 1102 Fort St. Mall on Jan. 20, 2022. (Courtesy: Daiso Hawaii)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Have you heard? Daiso has opened its third location in Downtown Honolulu!

The Japanese discount store had its soft opening on Thursday, Jan. 20. Since then, it’s been seeing more customers during peak lunch hours.

Customers can find all sorts of stuff from household items to stationary products. Commonly referred to as the “Japanese dollar store,” most items are priced under $2.

The store is located at 1102 Fort St. Mall, but customers have to enter from Hotel St. It’s also open earlier than the other locations to cater to the busy location.

“We are excited to be a part of the growing businesses in Downtown! Each location will carry a different assortment of merchandise. This location will focus more on household and business items,” said Jon Takahama, store owner. “We are humbled and appreciative of the support from our communities to be able to open our third location.”

Visit the store from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays.

Daiso is also located at Pearl City Shopping Center and at 1024 Piikoi St.