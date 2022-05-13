HONOLULU (KHON2) — Daiso is coming to the Big Island this weekend. It will be the first location on a neighbor island — the rest are located on Oahu.
The grand opening of their Hilo store at 333 Kialuea Ave. is on Saturday, May 14, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The Japanese discount store made the announcement on social media this week. In celebration, Daiso will be giving out special goodie bags to the first 100 customers with any purchase.
More information will be released at a later date.
Daiso sent the following statement to KHON2 on Thursday:
Customers can find all sorts of stuff from household items to stationary products.
Check out more news from around Hawaii
Commonly referred to as the “Japanese dollar store,” most items are priced under $2.