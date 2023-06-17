HONOLULU (KHON2) — A popular hiking trail will be closed through the end of June 2023 for maintenance.

Repairs to portions of the Mānoa Falls trail are scheduled to begin Monday, June 26.

The Department of Land and Natural Resources said heavy equipment will be used for trail hardening and run-off management to fix soil erosion and slippery conditions.

“The temporary closure will ensure everyone’s safely as heavy equipment will be operating on potentially unstable terrain” said a DLNR spokesperson. “Work will include trail hardening and run-off management to mitigate soil erosion and slippery conditions.”

Officials said an average of 200,000 visitors a year hike Mānoa Falls; and all that heavy foot traffic, mixed with the consistently wet climate in Mānoa Valley creates uneven conditions.

A photo shows Mānoa Falls hiking trail on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Department of Land and Natural Resources)

DLNR said that during the trail closure, other hiking options on Oʻahu can be found at the Nā Ala Hele Program website.

The trail is expected to reopen July 1.