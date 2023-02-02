EWA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Honolulu police are investigating a second-degree burglary at a popular Ewa convenience stop and the owner said it is not the first time.

The owner of Ewa Pantry said there have been four incidents in the past 10 months and reported a break in to police on Thursday, Feb. 2.

The creator of Stolen Stuff Hawaii lives close enough to hear their security system.

“I live just down the road, and you know, I can hear the alarms, I heard the alarm at 4 o’clock this morning, you know and I heard tire squeals and it’s just, it’s, it’s sad,” Michael Kitchens said.

The owner — who declined to be on camera — sent KHON2 security footage and said about $10,000 worth of tobacco products, alcohol and other miscellaneous items including the employee tip jar were stolen.

The Ewa Neighborhood Board said police presence is needed, but they can only do so much.

“So I think our Legislature needs to come up with laws where we’ll penalize or get these guys off the streets,” said Ewa Neighborhood Board chair Mitchell Tynanes. “When they do commit these crimes, they’re out of the community.”

Workers installed new glass panes after the incident on Thursday, but folks in the area said the boards right next to them have been up since 2022.

“Last time when they ran through the doors,” Kitchens said. “It’s almost like it’s just a regular occurrence and you wouldn’t think that when you come to this community.”

“I just hope the store owner doesn’t give up. That’s the, that’s the thing that’s most scary. Is that crime is going to drive a valuable asset like this away.” Michael Kitchens, Stolen Stuff Hawaii creator

Employees of Volcano Vape Shop — just across the parking lot from Ewa Pantry — said a break in in 2022 caused them to install security bars. Ewa Pantry took similar measures by installing bollards after a truck smashed through the front of the store and thieves made off with an ATM machine in May.

The Neighborhood Board had a message after yet another break in.

“It’s just been getting very hectic these past few years,” Tynanes said, “everybody take care of their family, take care of their friends, be aware and if they see anything going on, even the smallest thing that’s happening in a community, let somebody know.”

No arrests have been made for the most recent case and anyone with information is asked to call police.