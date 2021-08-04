Popular ‘Beyond Van Gogh’ exhibit sees people returning again and again

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The “Beyond Van Gogh” exhibit at the Hawaii Convention Center has been such a huge success that they have decided to extend it.

“It was supposed to end in August, but now we have extended till September 26th, but that is the end. Apparently, we cannot extend farther than that,” said Robbie Dingeman, spokesperson for the exhibit with the Honolulu Magazine.

The “Beyond Van Gogh” exhibit has been traveling around the country, and right now, if you head on down to the convention center, you can enjoy this exhibit for yourself.

“I think we all needed some joys in our lives and socially distant joy,” said Dingeman. “It has been wonderful to come to the exhibit, and people are coming back.”

Dingeman said this is the first large scale event held at the convention center since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, and it quickly picked up traction.

“We are excited it’s one of the larger ones because we are here at the convention center — it’s 50,000 square feet,” said Dingeman. “It’s stunning. It just knocks you out, and what’s cool about it is I think it just reaches to you whether you love Van Gogh paintings or even if you are just going in there for the experience.”

Dingeman said this exhibit has been so popular that people come back a second or third time. First-timers should make sure to follow these tips:

Arrive early! Even if you have a reserved time, the line is always long. Pay attention to the portrait’s eyes because sometimes they blink. Take a moment to put down your camera to enjoy the exhibit through your eyes rather than through a lens from your device.

For more information on where to get your tickets for this exhibit, click here.