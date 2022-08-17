HONOLULU (KHON2) — Liliha Bakery’s first central Oahu location is expected to open at Pearl Highlands Center on Wednesday, Aug. 31, at around 6:30 a.m.
The 7,000 square-foot space will have a full-serve coffee and bakery area and is expected to operate daily from 6:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. The restaurant and cafe will be serving breakfast, lunch and dinner throughout the day.
Loyal and new customers can expect a 4,500 square-foot dine-in area and takeout bakery along with the same menu found at the Nimitz and Ala Moana Center locations.
On the menu are local favorites that include hot cakes, oxtail soup and loco moco. For a sweet tooth, the bakery is offering their famous coco puffs, poi mochi donuts and so many more baked goodies.
If customers need a birthday cake, the bakery will be offering decorated sheet cakes for pre-ordering.
According to the restaurant, this will be the fifth installment of the landmark bakery, since being first built 72 years ago. Other locations include the original Liliha Bakery location in Kalihi, Nimitz, Ala Moana Center in Macy’s and the International Market Place.
