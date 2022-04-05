HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Social Security Administration has published the totals for the first names from all Social Security card applications for births that occurred in the US since 1880. Names.org, recently released their projections for popular baby names for keiki in Hawaii.

They report Hawaii comes from a Polynesian word that means “place of gods” or “homeland. You will find Polynesian influence on the lists of baby names in Hawaii.

The boy names expected to be popular in Hawaii are:

Noah Liam Mason Elijah Lucas Kai Oliver Ezekiel Jaxon Logan

Names in bold are more unique to Hawaii because they are not predicted to be in the national top 10 boy names in 2022. These names include Mason, Kai, Ezekiel, Jaxon and Logan.

For girls, the top names in Hawaii are expected to be:

Olivia Amelia Luna Ava Sophia Isabella Mia Mila Isla Aria

Names in bold are more unique to Hawaii because they are not predicted to be in the national top 10 girl names in 2022. These names include Mila, Isla and Aria.

Other popular baby names in Hawaii that didn’t make the top ten list:

Ezra

Eli

Elias

Maveric

Maya

Leila

Kaia

Leilani

Kailani

Kalea

