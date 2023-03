A cat lounges on the floor of the Popoki + Tea Cat Cafe in Honolulu, Hawai’i. (Photo/Popoki + Tea Cat Cafe)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — In Kaimukī, the Honolulu Police Department said they have opened a burglary investigation in the incident after thieves broke into the Popoki + Tea Cat Cafe overnight.

Security cameras were able to capture an image of the two men who are seen in the video taking a cash drawer. HPD said they have not yet confirmed whether arrests have been made.