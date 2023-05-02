Popeyes Hawaii opened its first neighbor island location in Puna on May 1, 2023. (Courtesy Popeyes Hawaii)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Residents in Puna have another restaurant option after Popeyes Hawaii opened its first neighbor island location.

The restaurant, located in the Puna Kai Shopping Center, opened on May 1.

“We’re excited to finally open our doors for the Hawaii Island community,” said Sean Uezu, president of Popeyes Hawaii. “We are always looking for opportunities to grow to the neighbor islands and can’t wait to welcome new fried chicken fans!”

New crew members are needed at the newly opened Puna Kai location. Benefits may include medical, dental, paid time off, 401(k) with employer matching, holiday pay, discounts on food purchases, free employee meal and more. Individuals can apply in person at the restaurant or on the Popeyes Hawaii website.

Popeyes Hawaii has six locations on Oahu: Dillingham, Kapahulu, Pearl City, Waipahu, Mililani and in the Pearl Harbor Navy Exchange Mall.

The Dillingham location is open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Its Kapahulu, Pearl City, Waipahu and Mililani locations are open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The location in the Pearl Harbor Navy Exchange Mall is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. (7 p.m. on Sundays).