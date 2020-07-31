Popeyes Hawaii looking to hire at all six locations on Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Popeyes Hawaii wants to hire over 100 full-time and part-time employees.

This will be for all six of the chain’s locations on Oahu: Dillingham, Kapahulu, Mililani, Navy Exchange (NEX), Pearl City and Waipahu.

Employees in non-managerial positions can earn up to $17.50 within the first year. Managers will start with an annual salary of $75,000, according to company officials.

Officials add that benefits include medical, dental, paid time off, 401k, discounts on food purchases and more.

Job seekers can apply in person at any Popeyes Hawaii location or visit popeyeshawaii.com/careers to apply online.

