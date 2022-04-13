HONOLULU (KHON2) — Though there have been no reports of illness, Snak King is voluntarily recalling its “O Organics Sea Salt Organic Popcorn” due to the potential presence of an undeclared milk allergen.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) published the company’s announcement on Tuesday, April 12.

On the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

The recalled product comes in a 5-ounce flexible package with “best if used by” dates of 9/24/2022 and 9/25/2022. It’s sold in a number of grocery stores in more than a dozen U.S. states, including Hawaii.

According to the company, the recalled products were sold in ACME, Safeway, King’s, Balducci’s, Jewel-Osco, Andronico’s Community Markets, Vons, Pak ‘N Save, Albertsons, Eagle, Carrs-Safeway, Haggen and Pavilions locations in the following states:

Connecticut

Delaware

Maryland

New Jersey

New York

Pennsylvania

Virginia

Washington DC

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

California

Hawaii

Nevada

Oregon

Washington

Alaska

Idaho

The “best if used by” date is located on the front of the package on the upper right-hand side. The UPC number for this item is 079893 403038. The affected products are listed below:

Product Name Best if used by O Organics Sea Salt Organic Popcorn, 5 ounces (079893 403038) 09/24/2022 O Organics Sea Salt Organic Popcorn, 5 ounces (079893 403038) 09/25/2022

If you purchased this recalled product, you may return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. If you have questions about this recall, you may contact the company Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT at 626-363-7711.

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

This product is being recalled due to cross contamination with a milk allergen. Those who have an allergy or sensitivity to milk may risk serious or life-threatening allergic reaction after consumption.