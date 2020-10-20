Pop-up skatepark installed at Lihue Civic Center

LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — A new pop-up skatepark was opened at the Lihue Civic Center, Kauai County officials announced.

“This skatepark has brought new life and purpose to this area,” said Kauai County Mayor Derek Kawakami.

The $9,000 skatepark project is located along the east-facing wall of the Lihue Civic Center’s Piikoi Building. Officials installed the skatepark in early October.

“It provides a safe space for our youth, and youth at heart,” said Mayor Kawakami. “Our keiki should not be forced to skate in dark, back alleys because they have nowhere else to go. This skatepark was a small, creative project that has already made a huge impact in our community.”

The county said that they recently renovated the Lihue Civic Center parking lot. But when it came to the former Big Save space in the Piikoi Building, they decided to build a temporary skatepark since there were no final plans to change the space.

The skatepark will remain in the area until county officials figure out a long-term plan.

