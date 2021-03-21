Pop-up consignment store offers help to families in need

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A pop-up consignment store carrying gently-used kids items opened on Sunday at the Pearlridge Shopping Center in Aiea.

Rhea Lana’s of Honolulu is offering children’s gear, including toys, clothes, books and furniture. It normally holds two events per year, one in the spring and another in the fall. However, in the fall of 2020, Rhea Lana’s owner Alma Pennell said she had to cancel plans to reopen due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We haven’t had an event for one year. So our consigners who’ve been consigning with us for years have been holding on to their items for this next event. And a lot of people waiting to shop too,” Pennell said.

Rhea Lana is located on the second level floor of the mall.

The store is expected to remain open until Monday, March 29.

Foster families are welcome and will be able to shop at the store for free.

