Pop-up bakery at Ala Moana Center finishing out the summer strong

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Baked by Beri, a pop-up cupcake bakery, located on the second floor of Ala Moana Center closed their doors for the very last time on Tuesday.

First time business owner Beri Maeda says this was by far the best summer of her life.

“I am kind of sad, but at the same time I am super happy,” said Beri. “But I am really, really exhausted. I get about three hours of sleep a night, but overall, it has been a super fun summer.”

Beri said she has always had a passion for baking cupcakes and is humbled by the amount of support she has received from her community.

Now this 17-year-old will be heading back to high school and will be taking all the memories she made with her.

“You need to plan ahead a lot, like the planning ahead is quite extensive if you are running a business, especially the food business, and those skills have definitely improved as well,” said Beri.

Beri said she and her team of 10 worked hard all summer long offering delicious cupcakes and cake-pops to people stopping by.

She said she will be taking a quick break from baking as she heads back to high school and in the meantime catch up on some much-needed sleep.

“Afterwards I think we are all just going to go home and go to sleep because we have school the next day,” said Beri.