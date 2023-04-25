HONOLULU (KHON2) — The public is invited to enjoy horse riding demonstrations, pony rides, and a craft fair in Waimanalo on May 20 and attendance is free.

Therapeutic Horsemanship of Hawaii is holding its Horse Show and Country Fair after not being able to have this fundraiser.

The organization’s riders will demonstrate their riding skills and the community will have a chance to visit their facility. Keiki can enjoy pony rides, games and shave ice.

According to THH, they specialize in riding instruction for special needs individuals but they provide therapeutic riding to individuals of any ability.

This is a sponsored event and those wanting to contribute can choose from six levels, starting at $50. All sponsors will be listed in the program and will be announced during the event.

The event starts at 9 a.m. and goes until 2 p.m. a the Waimanalo Polo Field Arena.

More information on the event or sponsorships can be found on the THH website.