Polynesian Voyaging Society needs public support to get a license plate

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Polynesian Voyaging Society is pushing to put Hokulea on a license plate, and it needs your help.

A senate bill to allow this specialty plate will be heard this Wednesday, Feb 5, 2020. The society would like you to submit testimony in support.

The plate will be for electric vehicles, and it would also help raise money for the Polynesian Voyaging Society.

The proposed design shows Hokulea voyaging out to sea through Kaneohe Bay.

Hokulea was first launched on March 8, 1975.

To see the bill, click here.

To submit testimony, follow the instructions on the state legislature’s website.

For more information on the Polynesian Voyaging Society, click here.