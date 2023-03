HONOLULU (KHON2) — Nainoa Thompson, CEO of the Polynesian Voyaging Society will be announcing the details of Hōkūleʻa and Hikianalia’s next major voyage on Tuesday, March 21.

The ceremony schedule is as follows:

10:00 am to 10:15 am – Cultural protocol 10:15 am – Oli Koʻihonua – Chant of Voyaging Lineage 10:20 am – Voyage Announcement 11:30 am – ʻAwa Hoʻolōkahi (Ceremonial Drink of Commitment and Unity) 11:30 am – Q&A