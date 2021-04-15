Polynesian Cultural Center launches new packages, prepares for full reopening

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Polynesian Cultural Center announced the introduction of new guest packages as it prepares to fully reopen its island villages on Monday, April 26.

The six island villages of Samoa, Aotearoa, Fiji, Hawaii, Tahiti and Tonga will open fully to the public on April 26.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The president of the Polynesian Cultural Center said, staff are excited to welcome guests back for the full experience.

“We are excited for our guests to be able to once again partake in the full cultural and educational experiences the Polynesian Cultural Center offers. Since our initial limited reopening in January, it has been the Center’s priority to fully reopen and bring our employees back as quickly as possible, while ensuring the safety and well-being of all our guests, employees and their ‘ohana,” Alfred Grace, Polynesian Cultural Center president

The new packages include:

Islands Admission: Admission to all six island villages, their interactive demonstrations, Lā‘ie Hawaii Temple Visitors’ Center Tour and a canoe ride.

Admission to all six island villages, their interactive demonstrations, Lā‘ie Hawaii Temple Visitors’ Center Tour and a canoe ride. Exclusive Ali‘i Lū‘au: Admission to all six island villages, a canoe ride, and the Lā‘ie and Lā‘ie Hawaii Temple Visitors’ Center Tour. The package also includes a flower lei greeting at the “Ali‘i Lū‘au featuring ‘Onipa‘a, A Tribute to Queen Lili‘uokalani” and the evening show “HĀ: Breath of Life.”

Admission to all six island villages, a canoe ride, and the Lā‘ie and Lā‘ie Hawaii Temple Visitors’ Center Tour. The package also includes a flower lei greeting at the “Ali‘i Lū‘au featuring ‘Onipa‘a, A Tribute to Queen Lili‘uokalani” and the evening show “HĀ: Breath of Life.” Exclusive Super Ambassador Lū‘au: Offers guests a personal guide during their time at the Center as well as admission to all six island villages, a canoe ride, and the Lā‘ie and Lā‘ie Hawaii Temple Visitors’ Center Tour. This package also includes a flower lei greeting at the “Ali‘i Lū‘au featuring ‘Onipa‘a, A Tribute to Queen Lili‘uokalani” and the evening show “HĀ: Breath of Life.”

Offers guests a personal guide during their time at the Center as well as admission to all six island villages, a canoe ride, and the Lā‘ie and Lā‘ie Hawaii Temple Visitors’ Center Tour. This package also includes a flower lei greeting at the “Ali‘i Lū‘au featuring ‘Onipa‘a, A Tribute to Queen Lili‘uokalani” and the evening show “HĀ: Breath of Life.” Exclusive Gateway Buffet: Admission to all six island villages, plus an Island Buffet dinner at the Center’s Gateway restaurant and admission to the “HĀ: Breath of Life” evening show.

Admission to all six island villages, plus an Island Buffet dinner at the Center’s Gateway restaurant and admission to the “HĀ: Breath of Life” evening show. Circle-Island Tour: Special circle-island road trip with views of O‘ahu’s scenic east-side coastline and sites, including Diamond Head State Monument, Hanauma Bay Lookout, Hālona Blowhole and others. Guests on this tour can also add any of the above package options.

The only exceptions to the new packages are “Huki: A Canoe Experience” and “Hawaiian Journey,” which will be unavailable.

Face coverings are required at the Polynesian Cultural Center and six feet of physical distance must be maintained at all times while on the property.

Click here or call (808)-293-3333 to make a reservation or purchase tickets.