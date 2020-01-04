Polo Beach Park water shut off due to main line water break

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The water will be shut off at the Polo Beach Park due to a main break in the park’s waterline.

This is according to the County of Maui and the Department of Parks and Recreation.

The restrooms will be closed and showers will be turned off until the break is found and repaired. There will be portable toilets for the public to use. The department apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause for the community.

For questions, contact Cody Tesoro, Acting South District Supervisor at cody.tesoro@co.maui.hi.us or (808) 891-4964.

For general Parks information, visit www.mauicounty.gov/parks.