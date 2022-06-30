President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference on the final day of the NATO summit in Madrid, Thursday, June 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Do you approve or disapprove of the way President Joe Biden is handling things? Well, according to the latest results from polling company Civiqs, majority of the nation — 48 out of the 50 states — don’t support the way he’s been doing things.

Hawaii and Vermont were the two states with majority of its residents approving Biden’s job performance, roughly 18 months into his administration.

Of those polled in Hawaii, 46% approved of his performance, compared to 40% who disapproved. In Vermont, 45% supported Biden, while 38% didn’t.

Nationally, the poll reveals that 57% of Americans didn’t approve of his job performance.

When it comes to individual states, Biden scored the lowest in Wyoming, with a 79% disapproval rating. West Virginia, North Dakota, Idaho and Arkansas were also among the states where he fell underwater.

When it comes to party divisions, 97% of Republicans disapproved Biden’s performance, followed by 67% Independent and 14% Democrat voters.

Click here to see where Biden ranked with the rest of the states, as well as in other categories, which include race, education and gender.

Civiqs used 219,402 responses to create this poll. The company automates the process of conducting opinion surveys, which include sampling, interviewing and modeling results.