Police’s plan to change radio system raises concerns about transparency for the public

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) will soon change its radio system making it impossible for the public to hear routine transmissions. The radio chatter, also known as scanners, has been accessible to the public for more than 30 years.

To some, it raises concerns about transparency and others said it will cripple the media’s ability to provide timely and pertinent information to the public.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Hawaii Professional Chapter of Society of Professional Journalist President Stirling Morita said, “it’s like taking away a major tool for telling the public what’s going on in their community. And I think public ought to be a little concerned about it.”

The new P25 digital radio system is replacing the enhanced digital access communication system, which is nearly 30 years old.

In a statement, an HPD spokesperson said it “provides for greater safety and security as well as interoperability between public safety agencies. It also allows for features such as GPS location and encryption.”

HPD isn’t the only one making the switch, this is happening nationwide and it’s not just police. Emergency services and fire departments are also switching over.

The conversion cost the city $15 million. Nine city departments will transition to the encrypted frequency.

The Honolulu Fire Department went fully encrypted on Aug. 17, 2020.

Honolulu City Council Chair Tommy Waters shared his concern in a statement:

“It sometimes happens that technological advances outpace the law, but nothing should supersede government transparency and accountability. There should be exemptions to this encryption to ensure that public access is not inhibited due to these upgrades.”

Attorney Myles Breiner said the public should always be concerned when government agencies, particularly law enforcement want to keep their activities secret.

“This is consistent with what SHOPO was doing, and our Supreme Court rejected, which is to stop people from inquiring into disciplinary records for officers,” Breiner explained. “And to the same extent, access to listening to police dispatch, given that they’re making it into a secret mission. I have problems with it.”

Breiner said without transparency and access to the radio chatter it’s harder to hold police and other government agencies accountable.

According to Morita, it cripples the media’s ability to share timely information.

“It handicaps news media. Not only just television, but newspapers as well,” Morita explained. “How many times is it that people are driving down the road and caught up in traffic because they didn’t know there was a major fire down the road or major brush fire.”

Timely information helps people make decisions, like avoiding an area that could be dangerous.

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

“It just means less knowledge. And less knowledge is not what the public needs,” said Morita.