Police: Woman shot in the leg in the Halawa area

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police are investigating an attempted murder case that stemmed from an incident in the Halawa area on March 7 around 1 a.m.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, a 54-year-old woman reported that she was shot in the leg by an unknown male suspect.

The woman then drove herself to a local hospital for treatment and police were called.

So far, no arrests have been made at this time. Police are searching for the suspect, who is wanted for attempted murder in the second degree.