Police: Woman dead after fall from parking structure

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police are investigating an unattended death in the Honolulu area.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, an 18-year-old woman was found unresponsive on Wednesday night, March 4, around 10:50 p.m. Officials say that she was found after an apparent fall from a parking structure.

It was not made clear to what caused her fall.

Police will continue to investigate the case.