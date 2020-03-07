Police: Woman dead after fall from parking structure

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police are investigating an unattended death in the Honolulu area.
According to the Honolulu Police Department, an 18-year-old woman was found unresponsive on Wednesday night, March 4, around 10:50 p.m. Officials say that she was found after an apparent fall from a parking structure.
It was not made clear to what caused her fall.
Police will continue to investigate the case.
