Police warning Hawaiian Telcom customers of email scams

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police and CrimeStoppers are warning residents to beware of an email scam targeting Hawaiian Telcom customers.

Residents have reported receiving emails from someone purporting to be one of their employees.

The employee is stating that the customer’s online account needs to be reset, then asks for the customer’s username and password. After giving information, the customer’s email contacts receives emails purporting themselves to be the customer requesting money.

Police are reminding residents to never give their usernames and passwords to anyone. Contact the company to verify any requests.

Local utility companies offer the following tips to avoid telephone and email scams:

If someone calls from a utility demanding immediate payment over the phone, via money transfer, prepaid debit cards, or by Bitcoin, it is a scam.

If the caller asks to meet the customer in person to pick up a payment, it is a scam.

If you receive an email from your utility company urging you to click on an embedded link or attachment to resolve a utility issue or pay a bill, think before you click. It is likely a scam.

If a utility worker shows up at your house or place of business, ensure that person is wearing official attire with a logo, driving a properly labeled vehicle, and carrying company identification.

When in doubt, call the utility company’s customer service center.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. Click here to send anonymous web tips or via the P3 Tips app.