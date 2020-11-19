Police warn of modeling scam targeting young women on social media

HONOLULU (KHON2) — CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department (HPD) are warning the public about a recent modeling scam circulating social media.

HPD says they have seen an increase in cases involving young females being solicited by individuals pretending to be “modeling scouts.” Police say the “scouts” message juveniles on Instagram promising them a career in modeling. The females are then directed to send inappropriate photographs of themselves with little to no clothing. In some cases, police say the “scouts” offer to send a vehicle to the juvenile’s residence in order to arrange an in-person meeting.

The public is reminded not to engage in conversations with strangers online and HPD encourages parents to talk to their children about the dangers of social media.

Honolulu police says that if you receive these types of messages on social media or elsewhere, please contact CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.