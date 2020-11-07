Police warn holiday shoppers to watch out for thieves

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Watch out for thieves!

That’s the warning from Hawaii Island police as the holiday season approaches.

The Hawaii Police Department says reports of robbery and theft incidents increase around the holidays with more shoppers and travelers abound.

The public is encouraged to take the following measures to keep themselves and their belongings safe from being stolen:

Don’t leave handbags or purses unattended in shopping carts, even for a few seconds.

Do keep your valued belongings on your body. For bags with straps, place the strap over the shoulder positioned on the opposing side and with the enclosures zippered or snapped closed.

When transferring items from your shopping cart to your vehicle, keep your valued belongings like wallet, phone and keys on your body in a secure place.

While writing a check for payment, make an effort to conceal your check while writing as it has your account information printed on it.

While using an ATM to withdraw money or making deposits, make sure you are able to conceal the entering of your personal identification number (PIN) as well as using your body to conceal your screen activities.

Place cash in a secured bag or pocket prior to leaving the ATM.

Be mindful of mirrors that some ATM’s provide which allow you to see behind you.

If you see suspicious activity, call Crimestoppers at 961-8300.

