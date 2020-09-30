Police warn drivers: Don’t leave spare key in car

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Don’t leave a spare key in your car.

That’s the warning from Honolulu police and Crimestoppers following a spike in auto thefts.

Detectives say theives are stealing vehicles because the spare keys are being left inside.

There have also been cases where drivers have left their keys inside the vehicle for a short time while they go to a store or fill up gas.

Don’t leave your keys in the car especially when parked near multiple vehicles.

Bring your keys with you.

If you have any information on recent auto thefts, call Crimestoppers at 955-8300.