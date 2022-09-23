HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Feb. 16, Big Island police sent out a missing report for Ronald Brown, of Kailua-Kona. For months he was unable to be found, until a recent discovery of skeletal remains on Sept. 2.

According to police, Brown was last seen last year in August at 3:45 a.m.

The skeletal remains were found on an undeveloped lot off of Kuakini Highway in Kailua-Kona.

Police said the identification was established through dental records.

The investigation will continue to determine the cause of death, however, found play is not suspected.